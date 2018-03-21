Suns' Troy Daniels: Hits four triples in loss
Daniels had 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-88 loss to Detroit.
Daniels was afforded some extra playing time with Devin Booker (hand) forced to miss the game. Daniels had his second consecutive 18 point game, hitting a combined seven three-pointers in those two outings. If Booker is forced to miss additional time, Daniels could be a nice three-point streaming option in a lot of formats.
