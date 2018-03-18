Suns' Troy Daniels: Impressive in Booker's stead Saturday
Daniels generated 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Warriors.
Daniels drew the spot start for Devin Booker (hand) and finished with the highest scoring total among the starting five, as well as the second highest on the team overall behind Josh Jackson's career-best 36 points. The 26-year-old guard has a pair of double-digit scoring efforts in March, but his minutes, usage and efficiency tend to fluctuate when he's in his usual second-unit role. As such, his fantasy value remains limited to very deep formats, although he'd make for an intriguing DFS play once again Tuesday against the Pistons should Booker be forced to miss that contest as well.
