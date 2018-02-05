Suns' Troy Daniels: Leads second unit in scoring
Daniels collected 12 points (3-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets.
Daniels struggled from the field but remained aggressive, allowing him to muster his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last eight games. The 26-year-old has struggled with his shot over the last five games, posting a success rate of 33.3 percent or lower in four of those contests. However, he continues seeing minutes in the low 20s on average in most games, giving him an opportunity to post some serviceable scoring totals as a part of the backcourt rotation.
