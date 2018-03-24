Suns' Troy Daniels: Leads team in scoring in Friday loss

Daniels posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), six rebounds, and an assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Daniels continues to shine in Devin Booker's absence and despite the blowout loss, he shot an impressive 50 percent from beyond the arc, draining six threes out of 12 attempts. The 34-year old is enjoying career-highs in scoring average and minutes played, and at the moment it appears that Daniels could have a place in Phoenix's rebuilding effort. He'll remain tuck behind Devin Booker and Elfrid Payton for the time being, but while Booker is out he should continue to produce.