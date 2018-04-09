Suns' Troy Daniels: Leaves game with ankle injury

Daniels (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Warriors, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

It appears Daniels has re-aggravated the ankle injury that kept him out of Friday's game against the Pelicans, and the Suns have no reason to keep him out on the court at this point. Consider Daniels questionable to return for the team's season finale in Dallas on Tuesday.

