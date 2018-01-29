Suns' Troy Daniels: Listed as questionable Monday
Daniels (back) is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Daniels tweaked his back during Sunday's tilt with the Rockets, but the fact that he isn't being ruled out quite yet is somewhat encouraging that it's nothing overly serious. With Devin Booker (rib) also questionable, the Suns could end up being a bit short-handed in the backcourt, which would likely mean added run for guys like Tyler Ulis, Isaiah Canaan and Josh Jackson. Look for another update on Daniels' availability at some point closer to tip-off.
