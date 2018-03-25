Suns' Troy Daniels: Nets 12 points in defeat

Daniels produced 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 loss to the Magic.

Daniels drew another start at shooting guard with Devin Booker (hand) sidelined and he turned in his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort. The fifth-year guard is providing some above-average late-season value in both deep season-long formats and daily leagues, but he naturally projects to return to a much small workload once Booker is able to get back on the floor. Daniels' aggressiveness helps him maximize his buckets, and accordingly, he's drained 15 of 36 three-point attempts over the aforementioned four-game sample.