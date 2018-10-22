Daniels participated in shootaround after passing through concussion protocol and will be available for Monday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

This is good news for Daniels, who was listed as questionable coming into Monday's game against the Warriors. With the shooting guard now free of all concussion-like symptoms, he should be a full go off the bench Monday, but given the Suns' current backcourt depth, Daniels likely won't see many, if any, minutes in the contest.