Suns' Troy Daniels: Not on latest injury report

Daniels is not listed on the Suns' injury report heading into Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Daniels was held out of Monday's game in Miami with a hyperextended knee, but with a few days off to recover it looks as though he'll be back to availability off the bench Thursday. In his last game Sunday in Atlanta, Daniels played 15 minutes and finished with five points, two rebounds, two assists and one made three.

