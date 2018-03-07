Suns' Troy Daniels: Not on latest injury report
Daniels is not listed on the Suns' injury report heading into Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Daniels was held out of Monday's game in Miami with a hyperextended knee, but with a few days off to recover it looks as though he'll be back to availability off the bench Thursday. In his last game Sunday in Atlanta, Daniels played 15 minutes and finished with five points, two rebounds, two assists and one made three.
More News
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Ruled out Monday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Doubtful Monday with knee injury•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Pours in 17 off bench in defeat•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Questionable with finger injury Wednesday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...