Suns' Troy Daniels: Out Friday vs. New Orleans

Daniels (ankle) won't play in Friday's contest against the Pelicans.

Daniels sprained his ankle on Tuesday and was doubtful for Friday's tilt. It remains unclear if he'll be able to return for the team's final two contests on the year. Look for Shaq Harrison and Danuel House to see some added minutes while Daniels and Devin Booker (hand) are sidelined.

