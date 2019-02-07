Daniels had three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

Daniels wasn't much of a factor despite the absences of Devin Booker (hamstring), T.J. Warren (ankle), and De'Anthony Melton (ankle). Moreover, Tyler Johnson (not injury related) wasn't available yet following his acquisition. Given that Daniels didn't earn many minutes in a blowout loss in which several players were injured, there's little reason to trust him in most leagues, especially once some of those aforementioned players return to the lineup.