Suns' Troy Daniels: Posts nine points in Wednesday's start

Daniels contributed nine points (3-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and one steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Devin Booker sitting out with a knee contusion, Daniels drew the start at two-guard but struggled from two-point range. However, he's put together a strong preseason while shooting no worse than Wednesday's 42.9 percent, and should see reliable minutes as part of the backcourt rotation in the coming season.