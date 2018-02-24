Suns' Troy Daniels: Pours in 17 off bench in defeat
Daniels supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.
Daniels had been dealing with a finger injury prior to the All-Star break and had logged just 11 minutes in the Suns' final game before the layoff against the Jazz on Feb. 14. The 26-year-old's performance Friday was a welcome contrast from the 1-for-6 shooting effort he'd generated against Utah, and it qualified as Daniels' highest point total since Jan. 24. The guard's 54.5 percent success rate from the field was also his best since Jan. 19, and all but one of his buckets notably came from behind the arc. While he clearly has double-digit scoring upside any time he takes the floor, Daniels' shooting has proven to be too inconsistent to make him a fantasy consideration outside of deeper formats.
