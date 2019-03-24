Daniels totaled 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Kings.

With Kelly Oubre (thumb), Josh Jackson (knee) and Tyler Johnson (knee) all sidelined tonight, Troy Daniels saw extensive time off the bench in a supporting role, He should continue to see more time for the Suns as long as their roster struggles with injuries, but his contribution isn't enough to merit fantasy consideration.