Suns' Troy Daniels: Questionable for Monday
Daniels (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Daniels saw just four minutes in the Suns opener, and was forced to miss their last game with this concussion. Daniels is expected to get much run for the Suns, as they are fairly deep on the wing. More information on Daniels should come out prior to Monday's game.
