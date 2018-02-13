Suns' Troy Daniels: Questionable with finger injury Wednesday
Daniels is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz due to a finger injury, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
This is the first news of Daniels nursing a finger injury, so it's possible he suffered it during Monday's contest against the Warriors, though he played a relatively successful 21 minutes, scoring seven points on 3-of-8 shooting. If he's eventually ruled out, Jared Dudley, Josh Gray and Davon Reed could see some extra run, especially if Devin Booker (hip) -- who is questionable -- ends up on the shelf as well.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...