Suns' Troy Daniels: Questionable with finger injury Wednesday

Daniels is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz due to a finger injury, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is the first news of Daniels nursing a finger injury, so it's possible he suffered it during Monday's contest against the Warriors, though he played a relatively successful 21 minutes, scoring seven points on 3-of-8 shooting. If he's eventually ruled out, Jared Dudley, Josh Gray and Davon Reed could see some extra run, especially if Devin Booker (hip) -- who is questionable -- ends up on the shelf as well.