Daniels will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Daniels wasn't able to produce much during Friday's spot start and will return to his usual bench role Saturday. The sixth-year guard's averaging 5.7 points and 1.1 rebonds in 12.9 minutes per game this season and figures to approach those averages despite coming off the pine.

