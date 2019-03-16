Suns' Troy Daniels: Returns to bench Saturday
Daniels will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Daniels wasn't able to produce much during Friday's spot start and will return to his usual bench role Saturday. The sixth-year guard's averaging 5.7 points and 1.1 rebonds in 12.9 minutes per game this season and figures to approach those averages despite coming off the pine.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...