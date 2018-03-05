Suns' Troy Daniels: Ruled out Monday
Daniels (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.
As expected, a hyperextended right knee will keep Daniels sidelined as the Suns play on the second night of a back-to-back. Daniels should be considered questionable for Thursday's game in Oklahoma City until the team says otherwise.
