Suns' Troy Daniels: Ruled out Monday

Daniels (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat.

As expected, a hyperextended right knee will keep Daniels sidelined as the Suns play on the second night of a back-to-back. Daniels should be considered questionable for Thursday's game in Oklahoma City until the team says otherwise.

