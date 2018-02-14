Play

Suns' Troy Daniels: Says he'll play Wednesday

Daniels (finger) noted that he'll be available for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Daniels was originally listed as questionable for the contest, but is apparently feeling significantly better after the team's morning activities. With Devin Booker (hip) questionable, Daniels could see a bit of an expanded role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories