Suns' Troy Daniels: Says he'll play Wednesday
Daniels (finger) noted that he'll be available for Wednesday's contest against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Daniels was originally listed as questionable for the contest, but is apparently feeling significantly better after the team's morning activities. With Devin Booker (hip) questionable, Daniels could see a bit of an expanded role.
