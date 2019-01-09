Suns' Troy Daniels: Scores 11 points in 16 minutes
Daniels delivered 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Kings.
Daniels made his 18th appearance of the season and reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Dec. 10. He enjoyed a four-game streak of double-digit scoring performances between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, but Daniels has seen the court in just seven of the last 15 matchups.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.