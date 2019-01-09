Daniels delivered 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Kings.

Daniels made his 18th appearance of the season and reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Dec. 10. He enjoyed a four-game streak of double-digit scoring performances between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, but Daniels has seen the court in just seven of the last 15 matchups.