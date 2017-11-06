Suns' Troy Daniels: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes
Daniels recorded 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 loss to the Spurs.
Daniels finished with season highs in scoring, threes, and made free throws. Outside of Devin Booker and Dragan Bender, the Suns don't boast a ton of outside shooting. As a result, Daniels fills a need for the team, though it's unclear how many minutes he'll be able to soak up in a fairly crowded wing rotation featuring Booker, T.J. Warren, Jared Dudley, Josh Jackson, and Derrick Jones.
