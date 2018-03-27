Suns' Troy Daniels: Scores exclusively from distance during Monday's loss
Daniels netted 18 points (6-16 FG, 6-14 3Pt) and added six rebounds over 36 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.
Daniels barely bothered with anything close to the basket, putting all but two of his attempts from behind the arc. The 26-year-old has now strung together five straight double-digit scoring efforts while subbing for Devin Booker (hand), and he's surprisingly made some serviceable rebounding contributions over the last three as well. Daniels has hauled in four or six boards during that stretch, but his first-unit tenure will end as soon as Booker returns to action.
More News
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Nets 12 points in defeat•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Leads team in scoring in Friday loss•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Hits four triples in loss•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Impressive in Booker's stead Saturday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Will move back to bench Tuesday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Knocks down five treys in start•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...