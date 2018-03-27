Suns' Troy Daniels: Scores exclusively from distance during Monday's loss

Daniels netted 18 points (6-16 FG, 6-14 3Pt) and added six rebounds over 36 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.

Daniels barely bothered with anything close to the basket, putting all but two of his attempts from behind the arc. The 26-year-old has now strung together five straight double-digit scoring efforts while subbing for Devin Booker (hand), and he's surprisingly made some serviceable rebounding contributions over the last three as well. Daniels has hauled in four or six boards during that stretch, but his first-unit tenure will end as soon as Booker returns to action.