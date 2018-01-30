Suns' Troy Daniels: Scores nine points in Monday's loss

Daniels had nine points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Daniels was listed as questionable after injuring his back the day before, but he felt good enough to give it a go. As evidenced by Monday's stat line, Daniels isn't a well-rounded contributor. Nevertheless, he is among the few Suns who excels from beyond the arc, and he is averaging his most minutes per game here in January. Devin Booker (rib) probably won't be sidelined much longer, but Daniels could see a small boost if Booker remains out for Wednesday's matchup with the Mavericks.