Suns' Troy Daniels: Season-high scoring total in loss

Daniels poured in 32 points (11-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added three rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors.

The five-year veteran's scoring total was both a season and team high, and his contributions kept matters interesting until the closing seconds. Daniels has been heating up in recent games, as he's scored in double digits in four of the last five contests and has shot 50 percent or better in four of his last six. While he offers little elsewhere on the stat sheet, the sharpshooting two-guard can provide some scoring and shooting percentage help to owners in deeper formats and serve as a viable DFS punt play as well.