Suns' Troy Daniels: Sprains ankle, won't return Tuesday
Daniels sprained his right ankle during Tuesday's game against the Kings and won't return, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns are already down both Devin Booker (hand) and T.J. Warren (knee) on the wing, so Daniels' exit leaves the team extremely depleted. While it's currently listed as a sprain, Daniels' ankle will likely be reevaluated following the game or at some point on Wednesday, which will then give us a better idea on whether or not he'll miss additional time. The Suns play next on Friday against the Pelicans and Daniels can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest.
