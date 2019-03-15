Suns' Troy Daniels: Starting Friday
Daniels will start Friday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Tyler Johnson (knee) out, coach Igor Kokoskov will opt to slide Daniels into the starting five. It will mark Daniels' first start of the 2018-19 campaign. In the five games that he's seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaging 11.2 points and 2.0 rebounds.
