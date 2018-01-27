Suns' Troy Daniels: Starting Friday
Daniels will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Knicks.
The Suns will shift Devin Booker to point guard, which will make room for Daniels at the two. Coach Jay Triano had indicated he was thinking about shaking things up in the starting lineup, and Daniels will be the beneficiary. It will mark the 26-year-old's first start of the season, and he figures to see an increased workload as a result.
More News
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Drains six threes off bench Tuesday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Season-high scoring total in loss•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Another hot shooting display in Sunday's win•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Posts nine points in Wednesday's start•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Starting vs. Blazers•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...