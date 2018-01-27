Suns' Troy Daniels: Starting Friday

Daniels will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Knicks.

The Suns will shift Devin Booker to point guard, which will make room for Daniels at the two. Coach Jay Triano had indicated he was thinking about shaking things up in the starting lineup, and Daniels will be the beneficiary. It will mark the 26-year-old's first start of the season, and he figures to see an increased workload as a result.