Suns' Troy Daniels: Starting Saturday
Daniels will start during Saturday's contest against the Hornets.
With Devin Booker (triceps), T.J. Warren (back) and Josh Jackson (knee) all ruled out, Daniels will draw the start and should see extra run. In the six games Daniels has seen at least 30 minutes, he's averaged 16.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
More News
