Suns' Troy Daniels: Starting vs. Blazers
Daniels is starting at shooting guard in Wednesday's preseason game against the Trailblazers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Devin Booker is dealing with a right knee contusion, so Daniels will step in to start in his place. The 26-year-old -- who was acquired from the Grizzlies last month -- has converted an impressive 57.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc through three preseason games.
