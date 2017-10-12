Suns' Troy Daniels: Starting vs. Blazers

Daniels is starting at shooting guard in Wednesday's preseason game against the Trailblazers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Devin Booker is dealing with a right knee contusion, so Daniels will step in to start in his place. The 26-year-old -- who was acquired from the Grizzlies last month -- has converted an impressive 57.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc through three preseason games.