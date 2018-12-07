Daniels had 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Daniels scored a team-high 15 points off the bench in Thursday's embarrassing loss to Portland. Daniels has now scored in double-digits in consecutive games, including six combined triples. Projecting the playing time for any of the Suns players is near impossible and so trusting any of them from a fantasy perspective is going to be tough.