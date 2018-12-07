Suns' Troy Daniels: Team-high 15 points in loss
Daniels had 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 108-86 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Daniels scored a team-high 15 points off the bench in Thursday's embarrassing loss to Portland. Daniels has now scored in double-digits in consecutive games, including six combined triples. Projecting the playing time for any of the Suns players is near impossible and so trusting any of them from a fantasy perspective is going to be tough.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...