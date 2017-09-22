Suns' Troy Daniels: Traded to Phoenix
Daniels was traded to the Suns from the Grizzlies on Friday along with a conditional 2018 second-round pick in exchange for a top-55 protected 2018 second-round pick, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Daniels played a significant role on the Grizzlies last season, posting 8.2 points across 17.7 minutes per game on 38.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He'll be joining a Suns team devoid of significant shooting guard depth and will seemingly compete with Elijah Millsap for the No. 2 spot behind Devin Booker. That said, it doesn't seem likely he'll see a bump in workload meaningful enough to warrant fantasy ownership in most leagues, as developing Booker is the Suns' main objective at the position.
