Suns' Troy Daniels: Tweaks back Sunday
Daniels said he tweaked his back during Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Rockets,
Both Daniels and Devin Booker, who had started alongside one another the past two games as part of interim head coach Jay Triano's lineup switch, sustained injuries in the contest, with Booker bowing out in the game's final minute due to a suspected rib/hip injury. Booker's injury situation sounds more worrisome of the two, but Daniels could be at risk of missing time if his back fails to cooperate ahead of the second half of the Suns' back-to-back set Monday in Memphis. If both Booker and Daniels are unavailable, Isaiah Canaan, Josh Jackson and Tyler Ulis could serve as the Suns' primary backcourt contributors.
More News
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Starting Friday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Drains six threes off bench Tuesday•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Season-high scoring total in loss•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Another hot shooting display in Sunday's win•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Scores 14 points in 16 minutes•
-
Suns' Troy Daniels: Posts nine points in Wednesday's start•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...