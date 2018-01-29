Suns' Troy Daniels: Tweaks back Sunday

Daniels said he tweaked his back during Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Rockets,

Both Daniels and Devin Booker, who had started alongside one another the past two games as part of interim head coach Jay Triano's lineup switch, sustained injuries in the contest, with Booker bowing out in the game's final minute due to a suspected rib/hip injury. Booker's injury situation sounds more worrisome of the two, but Daniels could be at risk of missing time if his back fails to cooperate ahead of the second half of the Suns' back-to-back set Monday in Memphis. If both Booker and Daniels are unavailable, Isaiah Canaan, Josh Jackson and Tyler Ulis could serve as the Suns' primary backcourt contributors.