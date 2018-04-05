Suns' Troy Daniels: Unlikely to play Friday
Daniels (ankle) is not expected to play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Daniels suffered a sprained ankle in Tuesday's game against the Kings and was unable to return, and it looks like it is going to cost the shooting guard some time. With just two games left after Friday's contest, it's possible, depending on the severity of the injury, that Daniels could be done for the year, but until the Suns can provide another update on his health, he'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Without both Daniels and Devin Booker (hand), both Shaq Harrison and Danuel House should be in line to see extended minutes in the backcourt and on the wing.
