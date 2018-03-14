Suns' Troy Daniels: Will move back to bench Tuesday
Daniels will return to a bench role for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Daniels picked up the spot start Saturday with Devin Booker, T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson all sidelined, posting 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes. However, all three of the aforementioned players are returning to the lineup Tuesday, which means Daniels will move to the bench and likely won't come anywhere near the 36 minutes he logged Saturday. For that reason, Daniels' value should take a significant hit.
