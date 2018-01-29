Play

Suns' Troy Daniels: Will play Monday

Daniels (back) will play in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Daniels was considered questionable for Monday's contest after injuring his back the day before, but it appears he is feeling good enough to take the court. Daniels started the last two games, and with Devin Booker (rib) ruled out Monday, is likely to do the same against Memphis.

