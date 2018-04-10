Suns' Troy Daniels: Won't play in finale
Daniels (ankle) is out for Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Due to an ankle sprain, Daniels' season will end early. He'll finish his first season in Phoenix averaging 8.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes while hitting 2.3 threes per game at an impressive 40.0 percent clip. For Tuesday's contest, Danuel House and Shaquille Harrison should see significant run at shooting guard.
