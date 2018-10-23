Suns' Troy Daniels: Won't play Monday after all
Daniels will be inactive for Monday's game against the Warriors, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Daniels was initially expected to be available for Monday's contest after passing through concussion protocol, but he's listed as inactive. Elie Okobo and Geroge King are also inactive for the Suns.
