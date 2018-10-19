Suns' Troy Daniels: Won't play Saturday
Daniels has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Denver while going through the NBA's concussion protocol, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Daniels logged just four minutes and one rebound in Wednesday's season opener, but he'll be held out while in the league's concussion protocol. His next opportunity to return will come Monday at Golden State.
