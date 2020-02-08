Play

Jerome (calf), who made his return and dished one assist in seven minutes Friday against the Rockets, is available for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Jerome was listed as out ahead of Friday's matchup, so his appearance was a surprise. He's held a solid rotation role at points this season, garnering 11.5 minutes per game in 19 contests.

