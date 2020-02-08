Suns' Ty Jerome: Available Saturday
Jerome (calf), who made his return and dished one assist in seven minutes Friday against the Rockets, is available for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Jerome was listed as out ahead of Friday's matchup, so his appearance was a surprise. He's held a solid rotation role at points this season, garnering 11.5 minutes per game in 19 contests.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.