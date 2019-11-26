Suns' Ty Jerome: Cleared for G League action
Jerome (ankle) will play in Tuesday's G League game against the Iowa Wolves, Burns and Gambo on 98.7 reports.
A sprained right ankle has prevented Jerome from seeing professional action thus far, but he'll be able to make his G League debut Tuesday. Once he's comfortable there, he's expected to be called up to the NBA level.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...