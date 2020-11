Jerome was traded to the Thunder on Monday as part of a package that brings Chris Paul to the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After a fantastic college career at Virginia, Jerome didn't make much of an impact at the NBA level last season, but he has some upside as a smart, facilitating point guard. In 31 appearances for the Suns, Jerome averaged 3.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, while shooting 33.6 percent from the field.