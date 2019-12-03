Jerome managed four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 12 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.

Jerome was superb in his NBA debut, as he had been sidelined since the preseason with a sprained ankle. Meanwhile, Elie Okobo and Tyler Johnson were both healthy scratches. It remains to be seen whether Jerome will regularly earn double-digit minutes as a rookie, but if he's this steady when called upon (zero turnovers), it's entirely possible he'll be a key cog off the bench going forward.