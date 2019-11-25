Jerome (ankle) was assigned to the Suns' G-League affiliate Monday, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Jerome will head to Northern Arizona to continue his recovery from an ankle injury that's prevented him from seeing action this season. The assignment indicates a major step forward for Jerome, who'll finally be able to get his first professional reps. He'll likely stay in Northern Arizona until he's up to speed at which point he'll rejoin Phoenix in order to provide backcourt depth. He can be considered questionable for Tuesday's G-League matchup with the Iowa Wolves.