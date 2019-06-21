The Suns selected Jerome at No. 24 in the 2019 NBA Draft via the 76ers and Celtics.

The Suns made a last minute trade to to draft Jerome. He played three seasons at Virginia and just averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists across 33.9 minutes per game en route to a National Championship. It remains to be seen what Phoenix will do at point guard during free agency, but the 21-year-old could potentially carve a role out for himself complimenting Devin Booker in the backcourt should they not make a big signing at that position.