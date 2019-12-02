Play

Jerome (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After battling a severe ankle sprain throughout the year, Jerome appears likely to make his season debut against the Hornets. It's unclear what role he'll serve, but it would be expected that the Suns would like to get their rookie as much work as is feasible to help him adjust to the professional game.

