Suns' Ty Jerome: Listed as probable Monday
Jerome (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
After battling a severe ankle sprain throughout the year, Jerome appears likely to make his season debut against the Hornets. It's unclear what role he'll serve, but it would be expected that the Suns would like to get their rookie as much work as is feasible to help him adjust to the professional game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...