Suns' Ty Jerome: Nearing 3-on-3 work
Jerome (ankle) took part in 3-on-3 scrimmage work after Friday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Updates on the rookie first-round pick's condition have been scarce since he suffered what was apparently a severe right ankle sprain late in the preseason, but Jerome seems to be progressing at least. Jerome is probably at least a couple weeks away from playing in games and isn't expected to be a major factor in the Suns' backcourt rotation this season.
