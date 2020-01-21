Suns' Ty Jerome: Not in regular rotation
Jerome has not been a part of the Suns' regular rotation over the last month.
The rookie may have fallen behind during the preseason due to a long-term ankle injury, but he made his debut on Dec. 2 and saw action in 10 of the next 12 contests. Since then, however, Jerome has only appeared in three games, totaling just six minutes. Jerome was an excellent facilitator and defender at the college level, but barring an injury to Ricky Rubio, he can be ignored in season-long leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...