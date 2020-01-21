Jerome has not been a part of the Suns' regular rotation over the last month.

The rookie may have fallen behind during the preseason due to a long-term ankle injury, but he made his debut on Dec. 2 and saw action in 10 of the next 12 contests. Since then, however, Jerome has only appeared in three games, totaling just six minutes. Jerome was an excellent facilitator and defender at the college level, but barring an injury to Ricky Rubio, he can be ignored in season-long leagues.