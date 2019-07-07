Suns' Ty Jerome: Not playing in summer league
Jerome signed his rookie contract with the Suns but won't play in any summer league games.
Jerome isn't dealing with an injury, but he and fellow first-round pick Cameron Johnson will sit out summer league games due to a lack of practice and training time with the team. The rookies will otherwise take part in the offseason development program.
