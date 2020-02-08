Suns' Ty Jerome: Officially out
Jerome (calf) will not play in Friday's game against the Rockets.
No surprise here, as Jerome was considered doubtful heading into the evening. The absence will mark his fifth consecutive game missed. His next chance to return will come Saturday versus the Nuggets.
