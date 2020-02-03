Suns' Ty Jerome: Out again Monday
Jerome (leg) will not play Monday against Brooklyn, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
Jerome is still nursing a calf issue, and Monday will mark his second straight absence. While Tyler Johnson will also be unavailable, the good news for the Suns is Ricky Rubio (ankle) is expected to play.
